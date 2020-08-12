Village doctor dies of     coronavirus at Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 11: A village doctor died of coronavirus at Purba Nakharganj Village under Ramkhana Union in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Noor Islam Mondal, 62, was the son of late Ramzan Ali Mondal of the village.

Sources said fever attacked Noor Islam during the first week of August. His samples were collected on August 4, and he tested positive as per the report on August 6. Since then he had been in home isolation.

On Monday morning, he died from the disease. An organisation Ikramul Ummah Foundation performed his final rituals obeying all health guidelines.

Civil Surgeon Dr Habibur Rahman confirmed the matter.