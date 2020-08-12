Video
Madaripur farmers benefit from fish farming in cages

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Abul Hasan Sohel

MADARIPUR, Aug 11: Many unemployed youths and landless farmers in Shibchar Upazila of the district are getting benefit through fish farming in cages in different open water bodies.
They have already started cultivating tilapia fish in cages at Shiruail, Shekhpur and Baskandi unions of the upazila. They are working hard day and night to achieve success.
Fish farming in such a method doubles the production. Besides, the fishes produced in this way have great taste and are free from disease. Now, they are eyeing for something big from the cultivation in this way.
This mode of fish farming started three years back in the Arial Khan River at Shiruail Union. Later, it spread to adjoining Bilpadma River in Shekhpur and Baskandi unions.
As per the method, big cages are made by bamboos and nets. Drums are tied up with cages to make those floating in the rivers.
A recent visit found arrays of cages floating on the Arial Khan River at Shiruail Union. The farmers are mainly cultivating   monosex tilapia fish using the method. Besides, different kinds of fishes like koi, shing, magur, and grass carp are also cultivated in this way.
Some farmers- Majid Matbor, Azahar Bepary and Taher Akon of Shiruail Village said they loaned Tk 2 lakh from a local NGO to start the cultivation first in the district. Later, seeing the prospect and a newspaper write-up about fish farming in cages in 2015, 20 unemployed youths of Shekhpur Village started the cultivation through self-funding.
Farmer Tanjil Ahmed Khan, 30, of the village said, "By selling my land, I started fish farming in 10 cages along with some friends in 2015. Later, I upgraded the cages to 30 spending about Tk 6 lakh. Now, there are 265 cages in the Arial Khan River near my house."
He also said tilapia fish farming is popular here. The cultivation starts in July, and after three to five months, the fishes are ready for sale. At least 300 kilograms of tilapia fishes are collected from each cage daily, and per kg fish is sold at Tk 130 to 140.
He further said, seeing the success, some unemployed youths- Kamrul Dewan, Khokan Talukder and Apurba Das of Shirual Village have started fish farming in open water bodies near their houses.
Khokan Talukder said, "I have 15 cages in the Bilpadma River. I earned handsome amount after selling the fish in the last few years."
Apurbo Das said he invested Tk 3.5 lakh for cultivating fish in 35 cages and is getting profit worth about Tk 3 lakh in every three months. Seeing his success, many youths are being interested to cultivate fish in cages.
Kamrul Dewan said a famer can easily make profit worth Tk 40,000 to 50,000 per month from 20 cages.
The farmers said their wives and other family members often help in their work.
Shibchar Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Enamul Haque said as the fish farming in this method can be started with small capital, so it is becoming popular among the farmers. For this, there is no need of personal pond.
He also said, "Many farmers are coming to us to know about the cultivation. We are also helping them. Anybody can change their socio-economic condition by cultivating fish in this way."


