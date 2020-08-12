|
Injured Gopalganj Juba League leader dies
GOPALGANJ, Aug 11: A local Juba League leader, who was injured in an attack on July 29 last, died at a private clinic in Khulna on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Russell Mollah was the organising secretary of district unit Juba League.
Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monirul Islam confirmed the matter.
On July 29, some miscreants including Russell's maternal uncle Mahmud Kazi hacked and beat up him about 8:30pm on his way home over land dispute.
Russell was taken to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital first but as his condition worsened, he was shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital. Later, he died at a private clinic in Khulna on Tuesday morning.
The deceased's mother filed a case with Sadar Police Station accusing Mahmud Kazi and five to six unknown persons.