Injured Gopalganj Juba League leader dies





Deceased Russell Mollah was the organising secretary of district unit Juba League.

Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monirul Islam confirmed the matter.

On July 29, some miscreants including Russell's maternal uncle Mahmud Kazi hacked and beat up him about 8:30pm on his way home over land dispute.









Russell was taken to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital first but as his condition worsened, he was shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital. Later, he died at a private clinic in Khulna on Tuesday morning.

The deceased's mother filed a case with Sadar Police Station accusing Mahmud Kazi and five to six unknown persons.



GOPALGANJ, Aug 11: A local Juba League leader, who was injured in an attack on July 29 last, died at a private clinic in Khulna on Tuesday morning.Deceased Russell Mollah was the organising secretary of district unit Juba League.Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monirul Islam confirmed the matter.On July 29, some miscreants including Russell's maternal uncle Mahmud Kazi hacked and beat up him about 8:30pm on his way home over land dispute.Russell was taken to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital first but as his condition worsened, he was shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital. Later, he died at a private clinic in Khulna on Tuesday morning.The deceased's mother filed a case with Sadar Police Station accusing Mahmud Kazi and five to six unknown persons.