Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:45 PM
Fishing resumes at Kaptai Lake after 100-day suspension

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Aug 11: After a 100-day suspension, the fishing has resumed in the Kaptai Lake.
According to official sources, the fishing in the lake began on Monday midnight..
The fishing resumption has brought life to the BFDC's fishing ghat.
The BFDC sources informed, this 725 sq kilo artificial lake is the largest channel in Southeast Asia. It is also a unique fish production area in Bangladesh. The lake is known as the store of sweet water fishes.
On Tuesday at 5am, the first consignment was landed at the BFDC fishing ghat, it was confirmed by BFDC's General Manager Lieutenant Commander Md. Tauhidul Islam.
He said arrival of fishes at the ghat is also taking place from other areas. This year bumper catching will be possible from the lake for sound natural breeding and re-generation.
But to ensure uninterrupted breeding, the officers and employees of BFDC were to work hard, he added.
To supervise the lake, six mobile monitoring centres were set up with installing seven check posts, the official sources said.
Fishes from this lake are brought to different parts of the country including Chattogram and Dhaka. Its benefits are shared by 22,000 fishers. In addition, more than 300 labourers and over 100 traders are making their living at the ghat.
 Fishing remains suspended for 100 days, from April 30 midnight to Aug 10 midnight, in the Kaptai Lake in order to ensure sound breeding.
There are 66 species of indigenous fishes and six foreign species in the lake.
Every year, around 10,000 tonnes  of fish are mobilised from the lake; it increases every year.
General Secretary of Multi-Purpose Cooperative Association in the district Udayan Barua said, all have been happy that the fishing has resumed after 100 days.




During the ban-time period, 30 MT fry were released in the lake from local hatcheries.


