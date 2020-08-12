Chilli production likely to fall for incessant rain





To bring diversity in cultivation, the marginal farmers of the upazila who were accustomed to cultivate paddy for long, grew chilli besides paddy taking necessary advice from the local agriculture department.

After meeting the local demand, chilli was marketed to other parts of the country last year, but this year they are apprehending production cut because of rain.

Chilli was sold at Tk 200 per kg in different bazaars of Raninagar, but after the last Eid-ul-Azha, the price fell a bit. Though the market price is good, the growers are worried about losses due to fewer yields.

The farmers of five unions out of the total eight in the upazila started experimental chilli farming besides paddy. Compared to that of the last season, the farming has increased this year. The farmers sold per kg chilli at Tk 180 to 200 during the flood in July last. The current retail price of per kg chilli is Tk 130 to 160.

Sources at upazila agricultural extension office said chilli was cultivated in about 50 hectares of land this season. Besides indigenous varieties, different high yielding ones were also cultivated.

Fair price and increased demand prompted growers to increase chilli farming. Though they cultivated chilli on homesteads first, later they started commercial cultivation hoping higher profits.

For higher yield in smaller land and increased profits, farmers were encouraged to cultivate chilli but the unfavourable weather disrupted their zeal. They became frustrated as the chilli trees were damaged.

A chilli grower Azhar Ali of Durgapur Mina Para Village in the upazila said, "I have been cultivating chilli besides paddy for the last few years. This year, the chilli plants were damaged due to heavy rain. I have faced huge loss."









Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Md Shahidul Islam said, "Farmers of the upazila are much interested in cultivating paddy. But, if paddy is cultivated continuously in the same land, it loses fertility a bit. For diversity and preserving fertility, we are advising growers on cultivating profitable crops."





