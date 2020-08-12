Six more die of corona in Barishal, Rajshahi divisions





BARISHAL: Two more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Monday noon, taking the toll to 126.

New 82 people were infected with the virus, taking the total infected number to 6,371.

Out of the deceased, one died in Barishal and another in Patuakhali.

As per the health department, a total of 4,330 infected people recovered from the virus so far.

RAJSHAHI: Five more people died of C-19 in the last 24 hours till Monday in the division, taking the toll to 198 here.

A total of 14,404 people have so far been infected with the deadly disease in the division as 149 new cases were detected in four districts under the division on Sunday.

Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of health, confirmed the information on Monday noon.

He said, out of the new detected cases, 63 are in Rajshahi, 66 in Bogura, 16 in Sirajganj, and four in Pabna.

Out of the total infected patients, 8,914 have, so far, recovered from the disease in the division till Monday morning.















