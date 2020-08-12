151 more contract corona in 3 dists





BOGURA: Ninety more people contracted coronavirus in last 24 hours till Tuesday in the district.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Farzanul Haque Nirjhar confirmed the information through online briefing.

In the last 24 hours, the samples of 316 people were tested. Out of the samples of 282 people, tested at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital lab, 77 have been tested corona positive, while out of the 34 samples, tested at TMSS Private Medical College lab, 13 have been tested positive.

In the last 24 hours, 196 people have recovered from the disease. So far, 5,393 have contracted corona in the district, and a total of 4,182 have recovered.

Three more people died from the disease in the last 24 hours. So far, 122 died from the disease in the district.

THAKURGAON: Eighteen more people contracted coronavirus in last 24 hours till Monday in the district.

CS Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker said, out of the collected samples of 3,906, the results of 3,750 came in hand. Out of them, 522 tested positive, and 274 recovered from the disease.

The CS also said a total of eight people died from the disease so far.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Forty-three people contracted corona in Fulbari Upazila of the district.

One people died and 28 recovered from the disease so far.

Out of the 14 current corona patients, one is in hospital isolation and the rest in home isolation.

So far, the samples of 448 people have been tested.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shamsunnahar urged all to wear face masks while going outside.









Upazila Nirbahi Officer Towhidur Rahman said they have taken strong steps to ensure health guidelines.





