Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:45 PM
latest
Home Countryside

151 more contract corona in 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondents

More 151 people contracted coronavirus in three districts- Bogura, Thakurgaon and Kurigram, in two days.
BOGURA: Ninety more people contracted coronavirus in last 24 hours till Tuesday in the district.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Farzanul Haque Nirjhar confirmed the information through online briefing.
In the last 24 hours, the samples of 316 people were tested. Out of the samples of 282 people, tested at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital lab, 77 have been tested corona positive, while out of the 34 samples, tested at TMSS Private Medical College lab, 13 have been tested positive.
In the last 24 hours, 196 people have recovered from the disease. So far, 5,393 have contracted corona in the district, and a total of 4,182 have recovered.
Three more people died from the disease in the last 24 hours. So far, 122 died from the disease in the       district.
THAKURGAON: Eighteen more people contracted coronavirus in last 24 hours till Monday in the district.
CS Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker said, out of the collected samples of 3,906, the results of 3,750 came in hand. Out of them, 522 tested positive, and 274 recovered from the disease.
The CS also said a total of eight people died from the disease so far.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Forty-three people contracted corona in Fulbari Upazila of the district.
One people died and 28 recovered from the disease so far.
Out of the 14 current corona patients, one is in hospital isolation and the rest in home isolation.
So far, the samples of 448 people have been tested.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shamsunnahar urged all to wear face masks while going outside.




Upazila Nirbahi Officer Towhidur Rahman said they have taken strong steps to ensure health guidelines.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Village doctor dies of     coronavirus at Nageshwari
Madaripur farmers benefit from fish farming in cages
Injured Gopalganj Juba League leader dies
Fishing resumes at Kaptai Lake after 100-day suspension
Chilli production likely to fall for incessant rain
Six more die of corona in Barishal, Rajshahi divisions
151 more contract corona in 3 dists
Two students drown in N’ganj


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft