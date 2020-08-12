Video
Home Countryside

Two students drown in N’ganj

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Aug 11: Two students drowned in the Shitalakshya River in Bandar Upazila of the district after they jumped into the river to save themselves from teen gang's attack.
The incident happened in Ispahani Ghat area about 4:30pm on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Nihad, 18, a twelfth grader of Kadamrasul College, and Jisan, 15, a ninth grader of BM Union High School.
Local sources said Nihad and Jisan boarded a boat from the ghat. A group of youngsters also got on the boat after being chased by a teen gang. The youngsters jumped into the river as the chasing gang got on the boat.
Following them, the duo also jumped into river and went missing while others managed to swim ashore.
Later, locals spotted the floating bodies and informed police. Confirming the matter, Bandar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Fakhruddin Bhuiyan said police recovered the bodies from the river about 11:30pm.


