

Vegetable prices soar in Joypurhat

According to Agriculture office, a syndicate is responsible for the sudden price hike. But the traders said it has been caused by supply-side crunch.

In a week only, the prices of all kitchen items except for onion, garlic and ginger have shot up by double in different markets including Natun Bazar, Machhua Bazar and Purbo Bazar.

At present, different vegetables are selling at increased rates. Bitter gourd is selling at Tk 80-100 against previous Tk 40 per kg, brinjal is selling at Tk 80 against Tk 40, chilli at Tk 160 against Tk 100, parable at Tk 50 against Tk 35 and per piece ash gourd is selling at Tk 30 against previous Tk 20.

Tomato, potato, arum taro, papaya, and spiny gourd are selling at higher rates.

A trader at Machhua Bazar Ershad Ali said, due to raining, prices of vegetables have soared in the wholesale markets; yet for the normal supply of indigenous onions, the Indian variety has registered a cut in demand.

Indian onion is selling at Tk 20-22 per kg while the indigenous variety is being retailed at Tk 40.

There is no rain in the district; and there is no flood too; yet the vegetable prices are on the rise.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) is finding no clue behind the price hike. However, Deputy Director of the DAE SM Mesbaul Bari said, it has been due to syndication by the traders.









In the district, 6,000 hectres of land were brought under vegetable farming in the season of 2018-19 fiscal year; a total of 31 tonnes of vegetables were produced. For the increased production, vegetables were sent to other parts of the country after meeting the local demand.





JOYPURHAT, Aug 11: In a sudden jump-up, vegetable prices registered a sharp rise in the district's different haats and bazaars crippling the purchasing capacity of the common consumers.According to Agriculture office, a syndicate is responsible for the sudden price hike. But the traders said it has been caused by supply-side crunch.In a week only, the prices of all kitchen items except for onion, garlic and ginger have shot up by double in different markets including Natun Bazar, Machhua Bazar and Purbo Bazar.At present, different vegetables are selling at increased rates. Bitter gourd is selling at Tk 80-100 against previous Tk 40 per kg, brinjal is selling at Tk 80 against Tk 40, chilli at Tk 160 against Tk 100, parable at Tk 50 against Tk 35 and per piece ash gourd is selling at Tk 30 against previous Tk 20.Tomato, potato, arum taro, papaya, and spiny gourd are selling at higher rates.A trader at Machhua Bazar Ershad Ali said, due to raining, prices of vegetables have soared in the wholesale markets; yet for the normal supply of indigenous onions, the Indian variety has registered a cut in demand.Indian onion is selling at Tk 20-22 per kg while the indigenous variety is being retailed at Tk 40.There is no rain in the district; and there is no flood too; yet the vegetable prices are on the rise.Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) is finding no clue behind the price hike. However, Deputy Director of the DAE SM Mesbaul Bari said, it has been due to syndication by the traders.In the district, 6,000 hectres of land were brought under vegetable farming in the season of 2018-19 fiscal year; a total of 31 tonnes of vegetables were produced. For the increased production, vegetables were sent to other parts of the country after meeting the local demand.