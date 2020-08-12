Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:45 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Vegetable prices soar in Joypurhat

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

Vegetable prices soar in Joypurhat

Vegetable prices soar in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Aug 11: In a sudden jump-up, vegetable prices registered a sharp rise in the district's different haats and bazaars crippling the purchasing capacity of the common consumers.
According to Agriculture office, a syndicate is responsible for the sudden price hike.  But the traders said it has been caused by supply-side crunch.
In a week only, the prices of all kitchen items except for onion, garlic and ginger have shot up by double in different markets including Natun Bazar, Machhua Bazar and Purbo Bazar.
At present, different vegetables are selling at increased rates. Bitter gourd is selling at Tk 80-100 against previous Tk 40 per kg, brinjal is selling at Tk 80 against Tk 40, chilli at Tk 160 against Tk 100, parable at Tk 50 against Tk 35 and per piece ash gourd is selling at Tk 30 against previous Tk 20.
Tomato, potato, arum taro, papaya, and spiny gourd are selling at higher rates.
A trader at Machhua Bazar Ershad Ali said, due to raining, prices of vegetables have soared in the wholesale markets; yet for the normal supply of indigenous onions, the Indian variety has registered a cut in demand.
Indian onion is selling at Tk 20-22 per kg while the indigenous variety is being retailed at Tk 40.
There is no rain in the district; and there is no flood too; yet the vegetable prices are on the rise.
Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) is finding no clue behind the price hike. However, Deputy Director of the DAE SM Mesbaul Bari said, it has been due to syndication by the traders.




In the district, 6,000 hectres of land were brought under vegetable farming in the season of 2018-19 fiscal year; a total of 31 tonnes of vegetables were produced. For the increased production, vegetables were sent to other parts of the country after meeting the local demand.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Village doctor dies of     coronavirus at Nageshwari
Madaripur farmers benefit from fish farming in cages
Injured Gopalganj Juba League leader dies
Fishing resumes at Kaptai Lake after 100-day suspension
Chilli production likely to fall for incessant rain
Six more die of corona in Barishal, Rajshahi divisions
151 more contract corona in 3 dists
Two students drown in N’ganj


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft