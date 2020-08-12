Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:45 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Two held with yaba at Lalpur

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Aug 11: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5, Natore Camp, arrested two persons along with 375 yaba tablets from Ramkrishnapur Village in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The arrested are Akkel Ali, 37, son of Hayetullah Pramanik of Borokatkoya Village in Lalpur, and Rintu Ali, 30, son of Taser Ali of Mirganj Banshapara under Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi District.
Company Commander of RAB-5, Natore Camp ASP Rajibul Islam said, on information they arrested them from the village along with the yaba, two mobile phone sets, and cash Tk 8,000.    
The arrestees confessed their crime during primary interrogation, the RAB official said.
A case was filed with Lalpur Police Station in this connection, he added.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Village doctor dies of     coronavirus at Nageshwari
Madaripur farmers benefit from fish farming in cages
Injured Gopalganj Juba League leader dies
Fishing resumes at Kaptai Lake after 100-day suspension
Chilli production likely to fall for incessant rain
Six more die of corona in Barishal, Rajshahi divisions
151 more contract corona in 3 dists
Two students drown in N’ganj


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft