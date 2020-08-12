Two held with yaba at Lalpur

NATORE, Aug 11: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5, Natore Camp, arrested two persons along with 375 yaba tablets from Ramkrishnapur Village in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested are Akkel Ali, 37, son of Hayetullah Pramanik of Borokatkoya Village in Lalpur, and Rintu Ali, 30, son of Taser Ali of Mirganj Banshapara under Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi District.

Company Commander of RAB-5, Natore Camp ASP Rajibul Islam said, on information they arrested them from the village along with the yaba, two mobile phone sets, and cash Tk 8,000.

The arrestees confessed their crime during primary interrogation, the RAB official said.

A case was filed with Lalpur Police Station in this connection, he added.













