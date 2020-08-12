

Illegal dyke deluges 500-bigha cropland at Baraigram

In this connection, victims lodged a complaint to upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) recently saying that Farid Sheikh and Nizam Sheikh, sons of late Safir Sheikh of the village, made the dyke and stopped the water flow.

As a result, paddy saplings in about 300-bigha land have been submerged following rain. Besides, farmers could not cultivate more than 200-bigha land due to the deluge.

Locals said a one-kilometre canal was made by dredging for draining out water from Astikpara Beel (water body) to Kamla River about 50 years back. As a result, farmers of Muladuli, Rajapur, Gopalpur, Rawta, and Astikpara villages could cultivate the 500-bigha cropland round the year.

But the two brothers raised the dam in front of their house, stopping the water flow of the canal.

A recent visit found the fencing with bamboo, wood and tins in front of the house of Farid Sheikh. Most of the saplings were under water.

Rafiz Uddin, a tea-seller of Astikpara Village said, "I planted paddy saplings in 1.5-bigha land taking loan from different sources. It cost me Tk 7,000 in per bigha. But my land has been submerged. I am now worried about maintaining my family."

Abul Kalam Azad, a veteran farmer of Rajapur Bazaar area said, "I planted paddy saplings in 1.5-bigha land with much toil. But all the saplings have been submerged. I brought saplings at high cost from Sirajganj and hoped that I would plant those after the water recedes. But the water is not draining out, and the saplings are drying up."

Asked, Farid Sheikh said, "I own the canal land in front of my home. I will not let water flow in this direction."

Asked again whether anybody is benefitting from blocking water by such means, he said, "I don't understand profit or loss. I won't allow it."

Gopalpur Union Parishad Chairman Abdus Salam Khan said, "I know the matter. It is harming local farmers. It needs immediate solution."

UNO Anwar Parvez said, "I have received written complaint about it. I will take necessary steps after investigation."















