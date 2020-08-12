Video
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020
Two persons ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Two persons killed selves in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Rajshahi.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A woman killed self by hanging at Bankara Dalalipara Village under Dharanibari Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
Deceased Sharmin Akhter, 19, was the daughter of a retired army member Safial Rahman of the village.
Police and local sources said the deceased married her maternal cousin Roman, son of Abdul Hakim of Balakandi Village under Rajarhat Upazila of the district, about two years back. Some days after the marriage, they locked in family feuds.
At that time, Sharmin returned to her father's house.
On Tuesday early morning, she hanged self from a guava tree near the house.
Later, family members recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ulipur Police Station (PS) Moazzem Hossen confirmed the incident and, said the body was buried without autopsy.
RAJSHAHI: A man killed self by hanging in Pirgachha Fakirpara area under Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Shantu, 40, was the son of late Abu Taher of the area.
Shantu's wife Sheuli Begum said her husband had been suffering from headache for a long time. They took supper on Sunday night and fell asleep. On Monday morning, she saw him hanging in the next room. Hearing her screams family members rushed in.
Later, he died on the way to hospital, she added.
Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam said they recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.









