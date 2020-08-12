Three jailed for violating girl in Barishal





Police rescued the girl from Hotel Moon in Sagordi area and admitted her to one stop crisis centre of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

The arrested are Sajal Karmakar, 25, of Indurkani Upazila in Pirojpur District, and Mizanur Rahman Zakir, 53, a boarder, and Abdur Razzak Hawlader, 55, manager of the hotel.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the victim lodged a case with Barishal Kotwali Police Station (PS) in this connection accusing the three.

Citing the case, Abdur Rahman Mukur, officer-in-charge (investigation) of the PS, said the girl had love affairs with Sajal for the last five years. He allured her of marriage and rented a room of the hotel on Saturday afternoon identifying themselves as married couple.

On Saturday night, Sajal violated her. Assuming that they were not married couple, Mizanur, boarder of the hotel, claiming himself as a DB policeman, entered the room with the help of hotel manager Razzak. Later, Mizan and Razzak ousted Sajal from the room and then Mizan violated her early Sunday.

Hearing hue and cry, locals informed the matter to police.

Later, police rescued the girl and detained the three on Sunday morning.















