Two persons found dead in two districts





LAXMIPUR: Police recovered an unknown man's body from the Meghna River in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Monday.

Locals saw the body floating in the river at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Details of the deceased are yet to be known,

Borokheri Naval Police Outpost In-charge Md Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered a man's floating body from the flood water in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Rafiqul Islam, 40, was a resident of Delua Village under Belkuchi Municipality.

He was an epilepsy patient, police said.

Locals said Rafiqul went out of the house on Sunday afternoon to buy medicine. Since then, he went missing.

Family members searched everywhere in the area but could not find him.

Later, locals saw the body in the flood water beside a road in Chala Uttar Para area under the municipality on Monday morning.

Belkuchi Police Station Inspector Nure Alam said being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to the Police Station.

Filing of a case in this connection is underway, he added.















