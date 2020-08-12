Video
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:44 PM
2 killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Khulna and Natore, in two days.
PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Notun Bazaar area under Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Rani, 8, was the daughter of Ronny Sarder of Gadaipur Village in the upazila and a second grader at Takia Government Primary School.
Locals said the child was crossing the road in the said area at 11am on Tuesday. At that time, an engine-run van dashed her, leaving her seriously injured.
Later, she died on the way to hospital.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An NGO official, who was injured in an accident on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway in Mohishbhanga area of Baraigram Upazila in the district on Sunday, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Monday evening.
Deceased Faruk Hossen Talukder, 30, was the son of Tozammel Haque of Dhulishwar Village in Tarash Upazila of Sirajganj District, and manager of TMSS in Faridpur District Town.
Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) and family sources said the deceased was going to Faridpur from his father-in-law's house in Sirajganj by a motorcycle on Sunday. On the way, a speeding truck dashed the bike, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued and rushed him to a local clinic first and later to RMCH where he died under treatment on Monday evening.




Officer-in-Charge of the PS Khandaker Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.


