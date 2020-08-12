Flood situation improves in Sirajganj, Bogura



The photo shows a woman in Bogura repairing her damaged house. photo: observer

SIRAJGANJ: Deputy Divisional Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board KM Rafiqul Islam said the Jamuna River in the district is flowing 39cm under the danger level.

But, there is a probability of further flood in the district according to information given by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, he added.

Though the overall flood situation is improving, waterborne diseases and number of the infected people are on the rise.

SM Humayun Kabir, statistician of the district civil surgeon (CS) office, said the flood situation of the district worsened from July 1. Since then, 733 people, including children and women, in six flood-hit upazilas, have been affected with diarrhoea and dysentery while 96 people with ophthalmia and 144 with skin diseases.

Apart from these, 157 people have also been affected with various water-borne diseases.

Some 27 people have, so far, drowned in flood waters since January till today while eight persons died from snakebite, he added.

Meanwhile, CS Dr Zahidul Islam said 93 medical teams have been working in the flood-hit upazilas.

Beside, anti-venom vaccines have already been provided to Sirajganj General Hospital, he added.

BOGURA: After devastation of life, economy, infrastructure and crop, the flood situation started improving at Sariakandi Upazila in the district.

With receding of the flood water, the Jamuna River is now flowing below the danger mark at the Sariakandi point; houses are getting up from inundation.

Also, the submerged roads are becoming visible with wounded marks; families have started returning to their houses by one or two.

The flood has caused an economic damage of Tk 66,97,56,000, according to Sariakandi Agriculture office.

Executive Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB) Mahbubur Rahman said, the water of the Jamuna is flowing below 45cm at Sariakandi point.

Before the Eid-ul-Azha, the flood situation got deteriorated in different areas along the Jamuna River including Sariakandi, Sonatola and Dhunot upazilas.

Due to several days of incessant raining and hilly tidal water, these upazilas got inundated with marooning 1,25,000 people of around 32,342 families.

The Jamuna and Bangali rivers witnessed three times of water rising.









According to Sariakandi Upazila sources, due to the repeated flooding in the upazila, 6,364 acres of croplands of jute, Aush paddy, maize, Aman seedbed, chili, planting Aman and vegetables got destroyed.





