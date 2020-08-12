Video
UK schools begin full return

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

EDINBURGH, Aug 11: Scottish children began attending schools for the first time in five months on Tuesday as leaders across Britain try to kickstart a return to education despite coronavirus cases increasing again.
Scotland's devolved government has ordered pupils in different parts of the UK nation to return gradually through this week, with all classes set to have resumed fully by next Tuesday.




In neighbouring England, where plans to restart schooling in June had to be abandoned following opposition from teaching unions and some parents, the government is adamant kids will return in early September.
But the reopenings come as Britain, which has recorded the highest death toll in Europe from COVID-19 with more than 46,000 fatalities, fears the start of a resurgence.    -AFP


