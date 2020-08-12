Video
Shooting rumour sparks panic

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

MARSEILLE, Aug 11: Dozens of people were treated in  hospital for minor injuries overnight after false rumours of a shooting unleashed panic on the main promenade of the French Riviera town of Cannes, officials and rescuers said on Tuesday.
The emergency services counted 44 injured at 4:00 am (0200 GMT), some brought to hospital by ambulance and others who made their own way there.
All the injuries were minor, mainly to the lower leg, a rescuer said, as holiday-makers and diners ran into one another in a frenzied scramble to escape a threat that never existed.
Almost 100 emergency service personnel were deployed to the Croisette promenade to deal with the aftermath of the mass panic that hit the glitzy resort town best known for hosting the Cannes Film Festival.    -AFP


