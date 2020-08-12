Shooting rumour sparks panic





The emergency services counted 44 injured at 4:00 am (0200 GMT), some brought to hospital by ambulance and others who made their own way there.

All the injuries were minor, mainly to the lower leg, a rescuer said, as holiday-makers and diners ran into one another in a frenzied scramble to escape a threat that never existed.

Almost 100 emergency service personnel were deployed to the Croisette promenade to deal with the aftermath of the mass panic that hit the glitzy resort town best known for hosting the Cannes Film Festival. -AFP

















