Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:44 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

China extends HK legislature

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Aug 11: Chinese lawmakers have extended the term of Hong Kong's Legislative Council by at least a year in order to deal with the vacuum left by postponing the city's elections, state media said on Tuesday.
Hong Kong's leader said in late July that local elections planned for September would be postponed because coronavirus cases had surged in the international finance hub, a move which infuriated democracy supporters and drew concern from Western governments.
The city's Legislative Council, known as LegCo, will continue to perform its duties "for no less than one year" until the term of the next council begins, reported Chinese state broadcaster CCTV -- although the fate of four opposition lawmakers barred from seeking re-election remains unclear.    -AFP


