Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:44 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Gandhi’s iconic glasses go on sale in UK

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Gandhi’s iconic glasses go on sale in UK

Gandhi’s iconic glasses go on sale in UK

LONDON, Aug 11: A pair of gold-plated circular glasses worn by Mahatma Gandhi during his time in South Africa has attracted bids of £50,000 - way over the base estimate of £10,000-15,000, its Bristol-based auctioneer confirmed on Monday.
"We've had interest from all over the world - India, America, Russia, Canada, Australia, etc", said Andy Stowe of East Bristol Auctions. The auction is to be held on August 21, with the next bid already set at a minimum of £55,000. The glasses were sent last week to the auction house in an ordinary envelope put in its letter-box by an unnamed vendor who did not realise its value. The glasses were in the vendor's family for nearly a century, given to his uncle by Gandhi between 1920 and 1930.
The uncle was working with British Petroleum in South Africa, where Gandhi spent years before returning to India to launch the freedom struggle. "It can be presumed that these (glasses) were gifted by way of thanks from Gandhi for some good deed. A note from the vendor is included", the auctioneer said. Stowe said research confirmed the authenticity of the spectacles, calling the item a "special piece".
The glasses are described by the auctioneer as being "of usual form, with sprung gold plated arms and prescription lenses. Jointed by a gold plated nose bar. The spectacles formed an important and somewhat iconic part of Gandhi's overall appearance".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK schools begin full return
Shooting rumour sparks panic
China extends HK legislature
Gandhi’s iconic glasses go on sale in UK
Bhutan in virus lockdown for the first time
Trump exits briefing as man shot near White House
FB has not shared ‘evidence’ of Myanmar crime: UN body
Virus returns to New Zealand after 102 days


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft