

Belarusian opposition leader flees abroad after bloody clashes

Tikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher, emerged from obscurity to mount the biggest challenge in years to Lukashenko, taking her husband's place in the campaign after he was jailed.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has claimed victory over authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sunday's vote, said she had left out of concern for her children, with Lithuania saying she was "safe" in the neighbouring country.

"I have made a very difficult decision," a distressed-looking Tikhanovskaya said in a short video address. "Children are the most important thing we have in life," said the 37-year-old, whose five-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son had earlier been taken out of the country for their safety.

"I know that many will understand me, many will judge me, and many will begin to hate me," Tikhanovskaya said. "But God forbid anyone face the choice I had."

The political novice, who has energised Belarus's embattled opposition, had gone incommunicado Monday night.

On Tuesday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius told AFP Tikhanovskaya had arrived in the EU member country and "is safe".

EU and NATO member Lithuania, which like Belarus was once part of the Soviet Union, has a history of granting refuge to Belarusian and Russian opposition figures.

Her surfacing in Lithuania came after thousands took to the streets of the capital Minsk for a second night on Monday, after authorities said longtime ruler Lukashenko had secured a sixth term with 80 percent of the vote. -AFP















