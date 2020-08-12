Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:43 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Belarusian opposition leader flees abroad after bloody clashes

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Belarusian opposition leader flees abroad after bloody clashes

Belarusian opposition leader flees abroad after bloody clashes

MINSK, Aug 11: Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya said on Tuesday she had fled abroad for the sake of her children, after two nights of clashes following the contested re-election of strongman President Alexander Lukashenko.
Tikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher, emerged from obscurity to mount the biggest challenge in years to Lukashenko, taking her husband's place in the campaign after he was jailed.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has claimed victory over authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sunday's vote, said she had left out of concern for her children, with Lithuania saying she was "safe" in the neighbouring country.
"I have made a very difficult decision," a distressed-looking Tikhanovskaya said in a short video address. "Children are the most important thing we have in life," said the 37-year-old, whose five-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son had earlier been taken out of the country for their safety.
"I know that many will understand me, many will judge me, and many will begin to hate me," Tikhanovskaya said. "But God forbid anyone face the choice I had."
The political novice, who has energised Belarus's embattled opposition, had gone incommunicado Monday night.
On Tuesday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius told AFP Tikhanovskaya had arrived in the EU member country and "is safe".
EU and NATO member Lithuania, which like Belarus was once part of the Soviet Union, has a history of granting refuge to Belarusian and Russian opposition figures.
Her surfacing in Lithuania came after thousands took to the streets of the capital Minsk for a second night on Monday, after authorities said longtime ruler Lukashenko had secured a sixth term with 80 percent of the vote.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK schools begin full return
Shooting rumour sparks panic
China extends HK legislature
Gandhi’s iconic glasses go on sale in UK
Bhutan in virus lockdown for the first time
Trump exits briefing as man shot near White House
FB has not shared ‘evidence’ of Myanmar crime: UN body
Virus returns to New Zealand after 102 days


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft