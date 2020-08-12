Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:43 PM
latest
Home Sports

Fans' return to football stadiums not suitable given virus trend: German minister

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

BERLIN, AUG 11: Germany's health minister Jens Spahn said Monday he opposes the Bundesliga's plans for the partial return of football fans to stadiums next season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Thousands of spectators in the stadiums -- that is not suitable given the current infection rate," Spahn wrote on Twitter.
"Now is not the time to take any avoidable risks."
Last week, the clubs in Germany's top two leagues agreed to Bundesliga plans to allow the partial return of fans when the new league season begins on September 18.
The plans included clubs selling personalised tickets which could be traced, access only to seated areas of the ground, no alcohol sales at games until October and a ban on away fans until 2021.
However, the proposal by the German Football League (DFL) first needs approval by the government, and Spahn's comments dashed those hopes.
"The DFL concept is good in theory. However, in the pandemic, what is decisive is the practice in everyday life," Spahn added.
"We feel that we must remain vigilant.
"In the current situation, spectators in the stands would send the wrong signal."
Germany's top-flight clubs lose several million euros in match revenue for every home game played behind closed doors.
However, the number of coronavirus infections is rising slightly in Germany with 436 new cases in the last 24 hours. Around 9,000 virus-related deaths have been recorded in the country.
Bavaria's state premier Markus Soeder echoed Spahn's sentiments.
"I cannot imagine it and I am extremely sceptical about it," he said of the DFL's plans, worrying that seeing football fans back in stadiums would send a "devastating signal" to German society.
Earlier in the day, Dilek Kalayci, chairman of the conference of Germany's health ministers which met Monday, indicated the plan was unlikely to be approved.
"We do not intend to pass a resolution on the DFL's hygiene concept," Kalayci told newspaper Berliner Morgenpost before the conference.
"Professional football is not at the top of the health ministers' priority list."




The final nine rounds of league matches last season were all played behind closed doors. Fritz Keller, the president of the German FA, had raised the prospect of mass testing of spectators next season, but Kalayci torpedoed the idea.
"The idea that, among other things, all fans in stadiums could be tested is viewed critically by the majority of ministers," Kalayci said.
"Especially because before and after the game, no one can exclude and control large crowds of people and alcohol consumption.
"We currently need the testing capacity in many other areas - for example, schools, daycare centres, nursing homes, hospitals and people returning from travel."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fans' return to football stadiums not suitable given virus trend: German minister
Ronaldinho set for August 24 release: Judicial sources
Valencia confirm two positive tests for coronavirus
Fernandes penalty lifts Man Utd past dogged Copenhagen
Is this Neymar's time in the Champions League? Injury-hit PSG hope so
Anderson 'still hungry' as he quashes retirement talk
England's Lawrence out of second Test due to bereavement
IPL gets government clearance for UAE edition


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft