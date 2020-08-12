Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:43 PM
latest
Home Sports

Ronaldinho set for August 24 release: Judicial sources

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

ASUNCION, AUG 11: Brazil great Ronaldinho could be freed on August 24 following five months detention in Paraguay over a forged passport, judicial sources told AFP on Monday.
The former Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain star was detained alongside his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira on March 6, accused of entering Paraguay in possession of false passports.
They spent a month behind bars before paying a $1.6 million bail and being released to house arrest at the plush Palmaroga Hotel in the historic centre of the Paraguayan capital Asuncion.
Judge Gustavo Amarilla has set a date of August 24 to hear the case against the brothers.
Prosecutors have submitted a proposal to the judge that would see Ronaldinho, 40, pay a $90,000 fine "to repair social damage" but be allowed to return home to Brazil where he would have to appear before a judge every three months for a year.
Ronaldinho denies having any knowledge the passports were fake. His brother who allegedly knew about the false passports would have to pay a $110,000 fine and appear before a judge every three months for two years.
Prosecutors also asked for a two-year suspended prison sentence for Roberto de Assis Moreira, who is also Ronaldinho's business manager.
The brothers arrived in Paraguay on March 4 without any issues, with Ronaldinho, 2005 Ballon d'Or winner, due to take part in event in support of disadvantaged children.
However, shortly after their arrival, the pair were taken into police custody when investigators raided their hotel following the discovery they had fake documents.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fans' return to football stadiums not suitable given virus trend: German minister
Ronaldinho set for August 24 release: Judicial sources
Valencia confirm two positive tests for coronavirus
Fernandes penalty lifts Man Utd past dogged Copenhagen
Is this Neymar's time in the Champions League? Injury-hit PSG hope so
Anderson 'still hungry' as he quashes retirement talk
England's Lawrence out of second Test due to bereavement
IPL gets government clearance for UAE edition


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft