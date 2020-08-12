Video
BFF AGM, Election on Oct 3

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Sports Reporter

The postponed Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) are likely to take place on the third of October, Saturday at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka. BFF Senior Vice-President Abdu Salam Murshedy confirms media on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, after a meeting with the stake holders, Mr Murshedy says that they have taken a primary diction to arrange the AGM on the day. He says that they already finalised a 139-deligate list for the electoral process.
The senior BFF official informed media that the
annual budget for 2020-21 will be presented before the council.




The AGM and Election were scheduled to be held in April earlier. Due to Coronavirus pandemic, the
federation had to postpone the electoral process and everything then.



