BFF AGM, Election on Oct 3





On Tuesday, after a meeting with the stake holders, Mr Murshedy says that they have taken a primary diction to arrange the AGM on the day. He says that they already finalised a 139-deligate list for the electoral process.

The senior BFF official informed media that the

annual budget for 2020-21 will be presented before the council.









The AGM and Election were scheduled to be held in April earlier. Due to Coronavirus pandemic, the

federation had to postpone the electoral process and everything then.



