Tigers to receive New Zealand's hospitality in February





Beside Bangladesh, Blackcaps are scheduled to lock the horns with West Indies, Pakistan and Australia during 37-day's busy rota. The postponement of the ICC Women's World Cup 2021 provided NZC to entertain more bilateral cricket during summer.

"We are making tremendous progress," White said to media on Tuesday. "I was just on the phone to the West Indies, they're confirmed, Pakistan is confirmed, Australia and Bangladesh... so, 37 days of international cricket," he described.

Although New Zealand have been spared the worst of the ongoing global pandemic, they recently marked 100 days without community transmission - the games will be operated under biosecure measures similar to the kind adopted by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Bangladesh visited New Zealand last year for a full series but returned before completing the matches accompanying horrifying terrorist attack experience in a mosque near the gazing spot of Tigers. Kiwis were due to Bangladesh for two Tests in July August this year, which was postponed for worse Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh.















