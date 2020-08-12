Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:42 PM
latest
Home Sports

Tigers to receive New Zealand's hospitality in February

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

New Zealand will host Bangladesh for limited overs cricket during their upcoming summer season. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO David White ascertain that they are in touch with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to host three ODIs and as many as T20i matches as per the FTP of the ICC.
Beside Bangladesh, Blackcaps are scheduled to lock the horns with West Indies, Pakistan and Australia during 37-day's busy rota. The postponement of the ICC Women's World Cup 2021 provided NZC to entertain more bilateral cricket during summer.
"We are making tremendous progress," White said to media on Tuesday. "I was just on the phone to the West Indies, they're confirmed, Pakistan is confirmed, Australia and Bangladesh... so, 37 days of international cricket," he described.
Although New Zealand have been spared the worst of the ongoing global pandemic, they recently marked 100 days without community transmission - the games will be operated under biosecure measures similar to the kind adopted by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
Bangladesh visited New Zealand last year for a full series but returned before completing the matches accompanying horrifying terrorist attack experience in a mosque near the gazing spot of Tigers. Kiwis were due to Bangladesh for two Tests in July August this year, which was postponed for worse Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fans' return to football stadiums not suitable given virus trend: German minister
Ronaldinho set for August 24 release: Judicial sources
Valencia confirm two positive tests for coronavirus
Fernandes penalty lifts Man Utd past dogged Copenhagen
Is this Neymar's time in the Champions League? Injury-hit PSG hope so
Anderson 'still hungry' as he quashes retirement talk
England's Lawrence out of second Test due to bereavement
IPL gets government clearance for UAE edition


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft