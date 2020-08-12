Bangladesh Cricket Board may host 21-day residential camp in Sri Lanka



Bangladesh National Team file photo.

"Our official tour will start only in the month of October and the expenses for early hosting the camp in Sri Lanka will be borne by the BCB", one of the sources, speaking exclusively over telephone from Dhaka, said.

BCB is also likely to send Dr. Debashish Chaudhary, the chief medical officer with the team on tour.

"Before leaving for Sri Lanka all players will undergo a solo training and Covid-19 tests in Bangladesh".

The tour was originally planned for three Tests in July and August but had to be postponed because of a Corona pandemic and now the negotiations between the two boards are also to play three T-20I. The Test matches will be a part of the World Test Championship.

BCB will try to bring their scattered coaching staff to Bangladesh by the end of this month or few may join directly in Sri Lanka.

Russell Domingo (head coach) and Neil McKenzie (batting coach) are in South Africa, bowling coach Ottis Gibson, who tested corona positive recently is in West Indies, Nick Lee (Strength and Conditioning coach) will travel from England and South African physio Julian Calefato is struck in Portugal.

It is not confirmed whether Daniel Vettori, the spin bowling consultant will be available for the tour.















