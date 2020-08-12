

Mamunul to say goodbye to Int'l career playing Bangladesh-India FIFA qualifier Nov 12

The famed booter says media that he wants to put an end to his international career with this match as such a match between Bangladesh and India is significant among a lot of football fans in this region.

He says, "In reality, Bangladesh-India match means something special to us. We have seen these two rivals play 50-50 in their engagements. Not only the fans of these two countries but the fans of other countries have shown interest in this rivalry. I do not know when will I get another chance like this and that is why I picked this match for my retirement from the national team."

Mamunul wore the red and green jerseys of Bangladesh national team for the first time in 2007 against Indonesia in Mardeka Cup. In the meantime he played around 80 international matches. He believed it is high time he retire from international arena and let the newbie booters take over.















