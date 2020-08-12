Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:42 PM
latest
Home Sports

Mamunul to say goodbye to Int'l career playing Bangladesh-India FIFA qualifier Nov 12

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Sports Reporter

Mamunul to say goodbye to Int'l career playing Bangladesh-India FIFA qualifier Nov 12

Mamunul to say goodbye to Int'l career playing Bangladesh-India FIFA qualifier Nov 12

Prominent midfielder and former skipper of Bangladesh national football team Mamunul Islam Mamun is going to say goodbye to international football after playing the Bangladesh-India high voltage match of the qualifiers of FIFA World Cup and AFC Cup on 12 November in Dhaka.
The famed booter says media that he wants to put an end to his international career with this match as such a match between Bangladesh and India is significant among a lot of football fans in this region.
He says, "In reality, Bangladesh-India match means something special to us. We have seen these two rivals play 50-50 in their engagements. Not only the fans of these two countries but the fans of other countries have shown interest in this rivalry. I do not know when will I get another chance like this and that is why I picked this match for my retirement from the national team."
Mamunul wore the red and green jerseys of Bangladesh national team for the first time in 2007 against Indonesia in Mardeka Cup. In the meantime he played around 80 international matches. He believed it is high time he retire from international arena and let the newbie booters take over.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fans' return to football stadiums not suitable given virus trend: German minister
Ronaldinho set for August 24 release: Judicial sources
Valencia confirm two positive tests for coronavirus
Fernandes penalty lifts Man Utd past dogged Copenhagen
Is this Neymar's time in the Champions League? Injury-hit PSG hope so
Anderson 'still hungry' as he quashes retirement talk
England's Lawrence out of second Test due to bereavement
IPL gets government clearance for UAE edition


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft