Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:41 PM
Paltan blast: Five Neo-JMB men arrested in Sylhet

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested five operatives of outlawed militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB during a raid in Sylhet.
They were apprehended over their suspected links to a crude bomb blast targeting police on July 25 and the explosive device found near a police box at Paltan in the capital a day later, according to DMP Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam. CCTC sources said, "They were involved in the bomb blast at Paltan in the capital. The gang led by Naimuzzaman, the head of Neo-JMB Sylhet region, had planned to attack the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA)."




On July 26, an on-duty police officer at the capital's Bangabandhu Square Monument in Gulistan found a bomb inside a polythene bag hanging on his motorbike. The bomb disposal unit of police detonated the bomb in a controlled explosion around 8:45pm.




