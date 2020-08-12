Indian troops bust terror-financing network in Jammu













"On inputs about a terror-financing network in Jammu that is assisting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu interrogated one Mudasir Farooq Bhat. During interrogation, he admitted about his links with LeT," news agency ANI quoted Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, as saying.

Following interrogation of Bhatt, police also arrested five others who were reportedly aiding the group in carrying out terrorist activities. "On further interrogation, we gathered more information from MF Bhat and arrested five other people associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba - Tauqir Ahmad Bhat, Asif Bhat, Khalid Latif Bhat, Gazi Iqbal and Tariq Hussain Mir," the Jammu IGP was quoted as saying by ANI. Singh said it was not clear whether the group was planning to carry out any attack on Aug 15. "We don't have any specific information regarding any activity that they were planning on the August 5 or 15, but yes the attempt was to reactivate and probably, they were planning something bigger in future," he said. -India Blooms News Service



Srinagar: In a major success by the Jammu and Kashmir police ahead of the Independence Day, security officials have busted a terror finance network of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with the arrest of as many as six persons in Jammu district."On inputs about a terror-financing network in Jammu that is assisting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu interrogated one Mudasir Farooq Bhat. During interrogation, he admitted about his links with LeT," news agency ANI quoted Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, as saying.Following interrogation of Bhatt, police also arrested five others who were reportedly aiding the group in carrying out terrorist activities. "On further interrogation, we gathered more information from MF Bhat and arrested five other people associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba - Tauqir Ahmad Bhat, Asif Bhat, Khalid Latif Bhat, Gazi Iqbal and Tariq Hussain Mir," the Jammu IGP was quoted as saying by ANI. Singh said it was not clear whether the group was planning to carry out any attack on Aug 15. "We don't have any specific information regarding any activity that they were planning on the August 5 or 15, but yes the attempt was to reactivate and probably, they were planning something bigger in future," he said. -India Blooms News Service