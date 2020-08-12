Communal extremists still active: Quader





Quader said this while addressing a function on the Dhakeshwari National Temple premises as the chief guest on the occasion of the Janmashtami, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community through video conferencing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.

He said, "For thousands of years, followers of different faiths have been living and practicing their respective religions in the country with mutual harmony. Mosques and temples coexist here, while people of one religion attend the festivals of other religions."









"Those who practice communalism-militancy or extremism are making the main teachings of religions questionable. Misdeeds in the name of religion of a quarter confused people and hurt them," he added.

About the relationship between Bangladesh and India, he said, "One country must maintain good relations with its neighboring countries for its development. No country can move forward with bad relations with its neighbors."



