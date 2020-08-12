Video
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:41 PM
Home Back Page

U-loop projects to be finished by Dec 31: DNCC Mayor

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam on Tuesday said the construction of 10 U-loop from Uttara to Tejgaon will be completed within this year, significantly cutting down travel time between the two places.
He came up with the information when visiting the construction work of the U-loop projects at Kawla on Airport Road to Tejgaon-Nabisco area. "I've a commitment that I'll implement the dream of Annisul and the U-loop project is one of these. We've had to go through much obstruction due to land acquisition and we have to purchase land from the Roads and Highways Department and provide compensation to some people," he said.


