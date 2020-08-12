Suspended CCC polls likely in Jan ‘21





The Election Commission (EC) took the decision in a meeting held on Monday, EC sources said, the CCC elections, suspended on March 21, were scheduled to be held on March 29 this year.

The EC will hold its next meeting in the middle of September to fix the date of holding the CCC elections, sources added.

The tenure of the incumbent Administrator Khurshed Alam Sujan, Vice President of Chattogram City unit of Awami League, will expire on February 2 next year. Before 45 days of ending his tenure, the Election Commission, as per the LGRD Act, must announce the date of holding the next election.

Khurshed Alam Sujan had taken over the charge of the administrator of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) on August 6. According to LGRD Act, his tenure will expire on February 2 next year.

The tenure of the CCC mayor and councillorors expired on August 5. As per the Local Government Act, the tenure of the CCC mayor and councillor will expire on the day of their first general meeting held after taking over the charge.

As the first general meeting of the CCC was held on August 5 in 2015, the tenure of the mayor and councillors had expired on August 5 this year.

The Election Commission (EC) had earlier announced the date of holding the CCC elections on March 29. But it had suspended the elections on March 21 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Nominations of six candidates for the mayoral post, 170 candidates for 41 ward councillors and 56 candidates for 14 reserved councillor posts were finally declared valid by the Election Commission to contest the polls that were scheduled for March 29.

Chattogram municipality was declared a city corporation in 1990 with Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury appointed the first mayor by the government, followed by Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin.

In 1994, AL leader ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury became the first elected city mayor. He was re-elected in 2000 and in 2005.















CHATTOGRAM, Aug 11: The elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) are likely to be held in the first week of January next year.The Election Commission (EC) took the decision in a meeting held on Monday, EC sources said, the CCC elections, suspended on March 21, were scheduled to be held on March 29 this year.The EC will hold its next meeting in the middle of September to fix the date of holding the CCC elections, sources added.The tenure of the incumbent Administrator Khurshed Alam Sujan, Vice President of Chattogram City unit of Awami League, will expire on February 2 next year. Before 45 days of ending his tenure, the Election Commission, as per the LGRD Act, must announce the date of holding the next election.Khurshed Alam Sujan had taken over the charge of the administrator of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) on August 6. According to LGRD Act, his tenure will expire on February 2 next year.The tenure of the CCC mayor and councillorors expired on August 5. As per the Local Government Act, the tenure of the CCC mayor and councillor will expire on the day of their first general meeting held after taking over the charge.As the first general meeting of the CCC was held on August 5 in 2015, the tenure of the mayor and councillors had expired on August 5 this year.The Election Commission (EC) had earlier announced the date of holding the CCC elections on March 29. But it had suspended the elections on March 21 due to Covid-19 pandemic.Nominations of six candidates for the mayoral post, 170 candidates for 41 ward councillors and 56 candidates for 14 reserved councillor posts were finally declared valid by the Election Commission to contest the polls that were scheduled for March 29.Chattogram municipality was declared a city corporation in 1990 with Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury appointed the first mayor by the government, followed by Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin.In 1994, AL leader ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury became the first elected city mayor. He was re-elected in 2000 and in 2005.