

Pranab Mukherjee’s condition critical

"Post-surgery, Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical. He is on ventilator support," the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi said in a statement.

It said the medical examination of Mukherjee "revealed large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery."

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi Cantonment yesterday in a critical condition, according to the statement.

It was Mukherjee who had disclosed yesterday that he tested positive for coronavirus while on a visit to hospital for a separate procedure. He was India's president between 2012 and 2017.

India's Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of the former president, to enquire about his well-being. Naidu also wished for his speedy recovery and good health. -Agencies















