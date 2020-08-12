Video
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:41 PM
Pranab Mukherjee’s condition critical

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

The condition of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee, who tested positive for coronavirus and underwent a surgery last night to remove a clot in his brain, remains critical, the hospital where he is being treated said on Tuesday.
"Post-surgery, Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical. He is on ventilator support," the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi said in a statement.
It said the medical examination of Mukherjee "revealed large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery."
Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi Cantonment yesterday in a critical condition, according to the statement.
It was Mukherjee who had disclosed yesterday that he tested positive for coronavirus while on a visit to hospital for a separate procedure. He was India's president between 2012 and 2017.
India's Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of the former president, to enquire about his well-being. Naidu also wished for his speedy recovery and good health.     -Agencies


