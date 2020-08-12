Health asks Home to coordinate drive in hospitals





The letter also mentioned the dissatisfaction of the managements of the hospitals caused by the recent raids in various hospitals. The decision has also caused fear among the hospital and clinic owners of falling in a trap.

Those involved in the operation said that every operation conducted in the past was joint operation. The operation has been carried out with the help of law enforcement as well as the concerned authorities. The coordination that the Health Service Department is talking about is nothing new.

A letter sent to the Public Security Division from the Health Services Department on August 4 said that after the outbreak of Corona pandemic, members of various branches of law enforcement agencies are conducting operations in government and private hospitals in the country. The operation of several law enforcement agencies in a hospital is disrupting their normal medical activities and there is a kind of dissatisfaction in the health institutions.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has criticized the letter of coordination of the Health Service Division. This decision of the health department may prevent the opportunity to unearth corruption and irregularities in the health sector, said the chief executive of TIB. Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of TIB said, "It is very difficult to think of this decision as anything other than a way to hide the irregularities and corruption in the health sector."

Due to the decision of the Health Service Division, the operation against irregularities and corruption in the hospitals will not stop even for a moment, said the Secretary Abdul Mannan of The Health Service Division. "We talked about coordination. Because of this, no operation will be stopped for even a moment. If there is any irregularity, action will be taken against them."















