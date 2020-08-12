Janmastami celebrated in Rajshahi





The day's programmes include worship of Lord Krishna, GeetaJagna, Kirtan, distribution of sweetmeats and discussions in limited scale due to coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the celebration, members of the Hindu Darmiyan Kalyan Trust held a Janmastami celebration function at Keshabpur Shib Mondir in the city through maintaining social distancing and other health safety measures.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton addressed the meeting as chief guest, while Assistant Indian High Commissioner Sanjib Kumar Bhatty opened the celebration with Trustee of Hindu Darmiyan Kalyan Trust Tapan Kumar Sen in the chair.

Prof Mrinal Kanti Roy of Rajshahi University, Headmaster of BB Hindu Academy Razendra Nath Sarker and President of Keshabpur Shib Mondir Himadri Proshad Roy also spoke.

Addressing the function, Mayor Liton called for following the ideals and teachings of Lord Krishna to maintain peace, harmony and stability in the society.









Bangladesh, he said, is an instance of communal harmony where people of all the religions have been observing their respective religious festivals freely for long.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi University authority celebrated the Janmashtami on its campus in a befitting manner.

Highlighting the significance of Janmashtami, the authority organized a brief discussion meeting with Prof Bishwanath Shikder, President of Central Puja Udjapan Parishad, in the chair amid the changed situation. VC-in-Charge Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Pro-VC Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha spoke on the occasion.

