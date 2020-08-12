Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:40 PM
latest
Home News

Relief distribution continues among flood-hit people in Manikganj

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MANIKGANJ, Aug 11: Government and different organizations have been continuing the distribution of relief goods among the flood affected people of the district.
Deputy Commissioner S M Ferdous distributed rice among 300 flood affected people of Baliati Union at Baliati Union Parishad Complex of Saturia Upazila on Monday afternoon.
Advocate Abdul Majid Photo, Chairman Saturia Upazila Parishad, Ashraful Alam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Saturia Upazila, Sabiha Fatematuj Johora, Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Md. Ruhul Amin, Chairman, Baliati Union Parishad were present on the occasion. Each of the affected family received 10-kg of rice under the food assistance programme of the government.
Besides, bicycles, uniforms, shoes and belts were handed over among 66 Village Police of 9 Unions of Saturia Upazila on Monday evening.
Deputy Commissioner S M Ferdous distributed those items allocated by the local government division among the village police on the Saturia Upazila premises as the chief guest.
Advocate Abdul Majid Photo, Chairman, Saturia Upazila Parishad, Ashraful Alam, UNO, Saturia, Sabiha Fatematuj Johura, Assistant Commissioner (land), Zahangir Alam, President, Saturia Press Club and Chairmen of different Union Parishads, among others, were present on the occasion.
Awami Jubo League distributed foodstuffs among 1000 flood affected families in remote char areas of Daulatpur upazila of the district. A M Naimur Rahman Durjoy, MP of Manikganj-1, was present as the chief guest on the occasion.
Muktar Chowdhury Kamal, Jubo League's central leader, Advocate Badrul Islam khan Bablu, Joint Secretary, district Awami League, Tayebur Rahman Tipu, its Organising Secretary and other district and upazila level leaders and activists of Awami League and Jubo League including Chairmen of different Union Parishads were present.
The relief goods were also distributed among flood affected people of Manikganj bus stand area on behalf of Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janmastami celebrated in Rajshahi
Relief distribution continues among flood-hit people in Manikganj
Four alleged drug peddlers held with narcotics
Satellites record history of Antarctic melting
Lebanon blast: political game changer or hollow blow?
3,258 patients recover from coronavirus in Ctg
C-19 cases hit 14,567 in Rajshahi division
RCC implementing Tk 172.98cr road, drain uplift project


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft