Relief distribution continues among flood-hit people in Manikganj





Deputy Commissioner S M Ferdous distributed rice among 300 flood affected people of Baliati Union at Baliati Union Parishad Complex of Saturia Upazila on Monday afternoon.

Advocate Abdul Majid Photo, Chairman Saturia Upazila Parishad, Ashraful Alam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Saturia Upazila, Sabiha Fatematuj Johora, Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Md. Ruhul Amin, Chairman, Baliati Union Parishad were present on the occasion. Each of the affected family received 10-kg of rice under the food assistance programme of the government.

Besides, bicycles, uniforms, shoes and belts were handed over among 66 Village Police of 9 Unions of Saturia Upazila on Monday evening.

Deputy Commissioner S M Ferdous distributed those items allocated by the local government division among the village police on the Saturia Upazila premises as the chief guest.

Advocate Abdul Majid Photo, Chairman, Saturia Upazila Parishad, Ashraful Alam, UNO, Saturia, Sabiha Fatematuj Johura, Assistant Commissioner (land), Zahangir Alam, President, Saturia Press Club and Chairmen of different Union Parishads, among others, were present on the occasion.

Awami Jubo League distributed foodstuffs among 1000 flood affected families in remote char areas of Daulatpur upazila of the district. A M Naimur Rahman Durjoy, MP of Manikganj-1, was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Muktar Chowdhury Kamal, Jubo League's central leader, Advocate Badrul Islam khan Bablu, Joint Secretary, district Awami League, Tayebur Rahman Tipu, its Organising Secretary and other district and upazila level leaders and activists of Awami League and Jubo League including Chairmen of different Union Parishads were present.

The relief goods were also distributed among flood affected people of Manikganj bus stand area on behalf of Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday. -BSS







































MANIKGANJ, Aug 11: Government and different organizations have been continuing the distribution of relief goods among the flood affected people of the district.Deputy Commissioner S M Ferdous distributed rice among 300 flood affected people of Baliati Union at Baliati Union Parishad Complex of Saturia Upazila on Monday afternoon.Advocate Abdul Majid Photo, Chairman Saturia Upazila Parishad, Ashraful Alam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Saturia Upazila, Sabiha Fatematuj Johora, Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Md. Ruhul Amin, Chairman, Baliati Union Parishad were present on the occasion. Each of the affected family received 10-kg of rice under the food assistance programme of the government.Besides, bicycles, uniforms, shoes and belts were handed over among 66 Village Police of 9 Unions of Saturia Upazila on Monday evening.Deputy Commissioner S M Ferdous distributed those items allocated by the local government division among the village police on the Saturia Upazila premises as the chief guest.Advocate Abdul Majid Photo, Chairman, Saturia Upazila Parishad, Ashraful Alam, UNO, Saturia, Sabiha Fatematuj Johura, Assistant Commissioner (land), Zahangir Alam, President, Saturia Press Club and Chairmen of different Union Parishads, among others, were present on the occasion.Awami Jubo League distributed foodstuffs among 1000 flood affected families in remote char areas of Daulatpur upazila of the district. A M Naimur Rahman Durjoy, MP of Manikganj-1, was present as the chief guest on the occasion.Muktar Chowdhury Kamal, Jubo League's central leader, Advocate Badrul Islam khan Bablu, Joint Secretary, district Awami League, Tayebur Rahman Tipu, its Organising Secretary and other district and upazila level leaders and activists of Awami League and Jubo League including Chairmen of different Union Parishads were present.The relief goods were also distributed among flood affected people of Manikganj bus stand area on behalf of Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday. -BSS