Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:40 PM
latest
Home News

3,258 patients recover from coronavirus in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 11: The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 3,258 with the healing of 55 more people in the last 24 hours, out of 15,344 infected persons, in the district till 2pm on Tuesday.
"A total of 3,258 coronavirus patients have recovered so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 21.23 percent in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.
"The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," he said.
One more patient was killed in last 24 hours in the district.
Besides, 118 more people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 692 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 87 are from Chattogram city and 31 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
Among the total 15,344 coronavirus infected persons, 10,848 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4,496 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
"Among the total 15,344 coronavirus infected persons, 5,102 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 3,258 have recovered and 254 died while the rest 6,730 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district", Dr Fazle Rabbi said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Janmastami celebrated in Rajshahi
Relief distribution continues among flood-hit people in Manikganj
Four alleged drug peddlers held with narcotics
Satellites record history of Antarctic melting
Lebanon blast: political game changer or hollow blow?
3,258 patients recover from coronavirus in Ctg
C-19 cases hit 14,567 in Rajshahi division
RCC implementing Tk 172.98cr road, drain uplift project


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft