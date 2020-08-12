3,258 patients recover from coronavirus in Ctg





"A total of 3,258 coronavirus patients have recovered so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 21.23 percent in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

"The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," he said.

One more patient was killed in last 24 hours in the district.

Besides, 118 more people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 692 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 87 are from Chattogram city and 31 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Among the total 15,344 coronavirus infected persons, 10,848 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4,496 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

"Among the total 15,344 coronavirus infected persons, 5,102 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 3,258 have recovered and 254 died while the rest 6,730 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district", Dr Fazle Rabbi said. -BSS







































CHATTOGRAM, Aug 11: The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 3,258 with the healing of 55 more people in the last 24 hours, out of 15,344 infected persons, in the district till 2pm on Tuesday."A total of 3,258 coronavirus patients have recovered so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 21.23 percent in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today."The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," he said.One more patient was killed in last 24 hours in the district.Besides, 118 more people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 692 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district.Among the newly detected patients, 87 are from Chattogram city and 31 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.Among the total 15,344 coronavirus infected persons, 10,848 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4,496 are residents of different upazilas of the district."Among the total 15,344 coronavirus infected persons, 5,102 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 3,258 have recovered and 254 died while the rest 6,730 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district", Dr Fazle Rabbi said. -BSS