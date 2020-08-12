C-19 cases hit 14,567 in Rajshahi division





Of the total new positive cases, the highest 90 were detected in Bogura district followed by 51 in Rajshahi district including 37 in city, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.

Apart from this, 10 patients have also tested positive for COVID-19 in Sirajganj district followed by five in Pabna and three each in Naogaon and Joypurhat districts on the same day. Of the total infected patients, 9,149 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 202 fatalities. Another 1,496 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning.

Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.

Dr Gopendra Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,688 in Rajshahi including 2,766 in city, 549 in Chapainawabganj, 1,002 in Naogaon, 628 in Natore, 819 in Joypurhat, 5,180 in Bogura, 1,569 in Sirajganj and 871 in Pabna.

On the other hand, a total of 187 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 281 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.

A total of 53,670 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 50,954 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus, Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath said. -BSS































