Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020, 5:40 PM
latest
Home Business

Air Arabia posts Dh169m loss in H1'20

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Aug 11: Air Arabia, the region's largest low cost carrier, on Monday reported a net loss of Dh169 million for the first-half of 2020, and said the setback was due to the impact of Covid-19 on second-quarter performance amid the cancellation of scheduled flight operations.
The Sharjah-based low-cost operator recorded a first-half turnover of Dh1.021 billion, a drop of 53 per cent compared to Dh2.173 billion in the corresponding period last year.
The carrier served 2.48 million passengers from all its four hubs in the first half, down 57 per cent compared to same 2019 period.
In a statement, Air Arabia said the first-half results were largely driven by the second quarter that witnessed the most severe impact of the epidemic on airline operation. "Regular flight schedule was affected by airport closures and suspension of flights. Operations during the second quarter relied mostly on repatriation, charter, and cargo flights. This resulted in lower revenues for the second quarter reaching Dh120 million and consequently impacting the second-quarter profitability to a net loss of Dh239 million," said the airline.
"Air Arabia took early measures to control overall cost and enhance cash position despite the challenges. These include deferred cost and capital expenditure, workforce restructuring as well as cost rationalisation and efficiency, which all resulted in reducing overall cost and preserving liquidity," it said.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said as a result of border closures and flights suspension across all key markets, airlines had to focus on controlling cost while supporting global relief efforts with repatriation and aid flights.
"Air Arabia's robust business model allowed the management team to act fast and take necessary measures to control cost and enhance liquidity while operating a mix of commercial flights where possible. These early measures have resulted in preserving cash and limiting the net loss of the first half to acceptable levels, while still being able to mobilise people during this intricate time and support repatriation efforts," said Sheikh Abdullah.
Air Arabia head said prospects of the global aviation industry remain strong and will continue to play a vital role in the global economic recovery. "While we started to see gradual opening of selective markets around the world, it is now clear that Covid-19 will continue to have a lasting impact on the aviation industry and the path to recovery is expected to be gradual."
Currently, Air Arabia operates a mix of scheduled, repatriation, charter, and cargo flights across its operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt. In July 2020, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low cost carrier, launched its operations from its base at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Air Arabia had also upgraded its customer experience journey to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international safety measures. The carrier's base airports have also upgraded its entire infrastructure to ensure airport journey remain one of the safest while flying.
    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uber calls for new deal for gig economy workers
AirAsia India head of operations suspended over safety norms
Air Arabia posts Dh169m loss in H1'20
Emirates launches special portal for trade partners
Oil firms start to take back crude from US emergency reserve
‘Pakistan can add $12b to its export proceeds by 2024’
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank holds 21st AGM


Latest News
OC Pradeep among 29 sued for murder
'Thousands have tried' - Bayern ponder how to stop Messi
Ex-health DG claims himself sincere, successful
One-year-old drowns in Mymensingh pond
NSU Webinar discusses latest Covid-19 Development
42 more deaths, 2,995 positive cases reported in Bangladesh
Will attain double digit in ease of doing business index in 2021: Salman
UP member among 3 held with arms, bullets in Jamalpur
Dhaka-KL-Dhaka flights of US-Bangla resume from Aug 16
Rajshahi Range SP Belayet Hossain sued for extortion
Most Read News
What causes the excess deaths in males?
5 ‘Neo-JMB’ men held in Sylhet over Paltan bomb blast
Bangladesh to stop COVID-19 bulletin from Wednesday
Seven killed, 3 injured in Malaysia road crash
Ex-Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque infected with coronavirus
No PEC-JSC exams likely this year
Bamna OC withdrawn for slapping ASI
C-19 vaccine trial in Bangladesh: Is inactivated vaccine viable?
Virus claims life of one more policeman
Cox's Bazar OC withdrawn after drug peddler dies in police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft