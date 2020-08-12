Video
Wednesday, 12 August, 2020
Emirates launches special portal for trade partners

Published : Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Emirates has rolled out a brand new, state-of-the-art online gateway to serve its travel trade partners around the world.
Tailored for each market, and personalised for each partner to cater to their unique business environment and needs, the Emirates Partners Portal is a one-stop shop for travel industry partners to quickly and securely access the full range of information on Emirates' latest products, services and policies, and obtain technical support.
This dynamic platform reshapes the way Emirates delivers information to their trade partner community, according to a press release issued from the airlines Dubai headquarters.
The portal also offers a range of functions including self-service tools and support, and in-built automation of business processes, all aimed at delivering efficiency for travel partners, as well as providing transparency and clarity on the status of transactions.
It has been built on the latest technology, on NDC/IATA standards, that will provide access to Emirates' rich content, in addition to critical operational updates 24 hours a day 7 days a week, and other core Emirates platforms such as Dubai Experience.
The technology enables Emirates commercial teams to provide the latest market centric information, in multiple languages, specifically tailored for trade partners, the release added. For more information, travel agents can visit the portal: https://www.emirates.partners/.


