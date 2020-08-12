Oil firms start to take back crude from US emergency reserve





Since Aug. 1, the companies have taken back 2.2 million barrels of oil of the 23 million barrels they agreed to store in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, from April through June. The companies have until March 31, 2021 to take back the oil after renting the space for a small fee.

Nine oil companies including Exxon (XOM.N), Chevron (CVX.N) and Alon USA rented the space from the reserve, a series of underground salt caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts, an Energy Department official said in April. An oil trader said that at least two companies, Exxon and Atlantic Trading & Marketing Inc (ATMI), a U.S arm of French oil major Total SA (TOTF.PA), had taken back the 2.2 million barrels.

The taking back of the oil from the SPR might slow commercial inventory drawdowns as companies prioritize selling the barrels, market sources said.

Exxon had won the lion's share of the total space while ATMI had won about 600,000 barrels of storage space, another trade source said. -Reuters



























Aug 11: Energy companies have begun taking back millions of barrels of oil from the US government's emergency stockpile after renting storage in the facility to help manage a glut of crude this spring after energy demand collapsed during COVID-19 lockdowns, a Department of Energy website showed on Monday.Since Aug. 1, the companies have taken back 2.2 million barrels of oil of the 23 million barrels they agreed to store in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, from April through June. The companies have until March 31, 2021 to take back the oil after renting the space for a small fee.Nine oil companies including Exxon (XOM.N), Chevron (CVX.N) and Alon USA rented the space from the reserve, a series of underground salt caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts, an Energy Department official said in April. An oil trader said that at least two companies, Exxon and Atlantic Trading & Marketing Inc (ATMI), a U.S arm of French oil major Total SA (TOTF.PA), had taken back the 2.2 million barrels.The taking back of the oil from the SPR might slow commercial inventory drawdowns as companies prioritize selling the barrels, market sources said.Exxon had won the lion's share of the total space while ATMI had won about 600,000 barrels of storage space, another trade source said. -Reuters