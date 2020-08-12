‘Pakistan can add $12b to its export proceeds by 2024’





More than half of the country's exporters struggle with domestic and foreign regulatory barriers, says Invisible Barriers to Trade - Pakistan 2020: Business Perspectives. The report was prepared in collaboration with the World Bank Group's country office here.

Market frictions such as regulatory obstacles and lack of information transparency put up to $7bn of this untapped export potential at risk - especially for small businesses looking to trade more across borders, says ITC's acting Executive Director Dorothy Tembo.

"There is great scope for the government of Pakistan to streamline processes, improve quality management and work with exporters to provide consistent, transparent and timely information," she said.

The report, based on a survey of 1,152 importers and exporters, identifies the toughest trade hurdles facing Pakistani businesses.

Almost half of these hurdles are homegrown, which means the government can fix many of the problems holding back exporters. The report suggests ways for the government and the private sector to crank up competitiveness by addressing issues such as export inspections, tax refunds, and certification.

It identifies the most challenging non-tariff measures that Pakistani businesses face which include: complying with technical requirements, lack of trade-related information and inadequate domestic infrastructure. Women entrepreneurs also face social constraints and a general lack of support in government agencies and other institutions.

The NTM Business Survey in Pakistan finds that 49 per cent of small enterprises and 57pc of medium-sized firms have trouble with non-tariff measures, while 54pc of large companies consider them to be burdensome.

Almost half of the challenges these firms reported stem from Pakistani rules on matters such as export inspections, tax refunds, and export certification. These invisible barriers to trade affect exporters and importers differently, and their impact varies across sectors.

The publication finds that regulations and the procedures to comply with them are difficult for 51pc of Pakistani exporters and 46pc of importers. Most agricultural exporters (60pc) - especially those dealing with fresh and processed foods - experience difficulties with these measures, as most countries have stringent regulations in place to protect human health and the environment.

In comparison, 47pc of the Pakistani companies that export manufactured goods face problems. Conformity assessment is the top challenge with requirements like testing and product certification are a bigger concern (41pc) than rules related to quality standards, safety, and production processes (4pc). -Dawn



























ISLAMABAD, Aug 11: Pakistan can increase its exports by up to $12 billion by 2024 even after taking into account disruptions due to Covid-19, according to the International Trade Centre's latest export potential assessment for the country.More than half of the country's exporters struggle with domestic and foreign regulatory barriers, says Invisible Barriers to Trade - Pakistan 2020: Business Perspectives. The report was prepared in collaboration with the World Bank Group's country office here.Market frictions such as regulatory obstacles and lack of information transparency put up to $7bn of this untapped export potential at risk - especially for small businesses looking to trade more across borders, says ITC's acting Executive Director Dorothy Tembo."There is great scope for the government of Pakistan to streamline processes, improve quality management and work with exporters to provide consistent, transparent and timely information," she said.The report, based on a survey of 1,152 importers and exporters, identifies the toughest trade hurdles facing Pakistani businesses.Almost half of these hurdles are homegrown, which means the government can fix many of the problems holding back exporters. The report suggests ways for the government and the private sector to crank up competitiveness by addressing issues such as export inspections, tax refunds, and certification.It identifies the most challenging non-tariff measures that Pakistani businesses face which include: complying with technical requirements, lack of trade-related information and inadequate domestic infrastructure. Women entrepreneurs also face social constraints and a general lack of support in government agencies and other institutions.The NTM Business Survey in Pakistan finds that 49 per cent of small enterprises and 57pc of medium-sized firms have trouble with non-tariff measures, while 54pc of large companies consider them to be burdensome.Almost half of the challenges these firms reported stem from Pakistani rules on matters such as export inspections, tax refunds, and export certification. These invisible barriers to trade affect exporters and importers differently, and their impact varies across sectors.The publication finds that regulations and the procedures to comply with them are difficult for 51pc of Pakistani exporters and 46pc of importers. Most agricultural exporters (60pc) - especially those dealing with fresh and processed foods - experience difficulties with these measures, as most countries have stringent regulations in place to protect human health and the environment.In comparison, 47pc of the Pakistani companies that export manufactured goods face problems. Conformity assessment is the top challenge with requirements like testing and product certification are a bigger concern (41pc) than rules related to quality standards, safety, and production processes (4pc). -Dawn