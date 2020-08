BANKING EVENT

Additional secretary of Financial Institutions Division Zakia Sultana (Chief Guest) along with Joint Secretary and Karmasangsthan Bank Director Quamrun Naher Siddiqua, Deputy Managing Director Md. Abdul Mannan, Managing Director Md. Tajul Islam, Manikganj District Administration Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md. Moniruzzaman pose at a loan programme organised by Karmasangsthan Bank Manikganj branch office at Manikganj on Monday. Under "Bangabandhu Youth Credit" programme, massive initiatives have been taken to create employment opportunities by disbursing loans among 2 (two) lakh trained unemployed youth. As a part of its implementation, Manikganj branch disbursed cheque among trained youth. photo: Bank