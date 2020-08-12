Premier Bank holds 21st AGM





The Premier Bank Ltd, held its 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) online on Monday, says a press release.Participants and Shareholders present in the AGM virtually approved all agenda including audited financial statements and 5pc cash and 5pc stock dividend for the year 2019.As the president of the ceremony, Dr. H. B. M. Iqbal, Chairman of the Bank informed the shareholders that during the year 2019 the Bank earned operating profit of Tk.732 Crore, which is 21pc higher compared to that of 2018.Vice Chairman Moin Iqbal, along with members of the Board of Directors namely B.H Haroon, MP; Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Shafiqur Rahman, Jamal G Ahmed, Independent Directors Chowdhury Jafarullah Sharafat and Naba Gopal Banik, Alternate Director A.H.M Ferdous, Advisor Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, were present along with shareholders.The Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M. Reazul Karim, FCMA appreciated the effort and continuous support given by the employees and shareholders of the bank.