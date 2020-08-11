Dollar rally regains some momentum; Aussie and Kiwi fall





After talks in Washington over the next round of fiscal stimulus broke down, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday, partially restoring enhanced unemployment payments to tens of millions of jobless Americans.

"A little stimulus is simply better than none at all," wrote Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen.

"At least that is how the market seems to see it, which is why the US Dollar is trading moderately stronger," she added.

Speculators increased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to weekly futures data on Friday. The dollar index was at 93.5 at 0730 GMT, up 0.1per cent on the day.

The euro was down 0.2per cent versus the dollar, at $1.17685, while the safe-haven Swiss franc was had also slipped 0.2per cent versus the US currency to 0.914.

The dollar had strengthened at the end of last week as tensions between the United States and China escalated, with the US imposing sanctions on top Hong Kong and Chinese officials. -Reuters



























