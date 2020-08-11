Video
Huawei launches ICT talent hunting in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Limited (Huawei BD) inaugurated its annual programme of 'Seeds for the Future 2020 in Bangladesh' at a  virtual ceremony attended by ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak as the chief guest on Monday.
'Seeds for the Future' is a flagship CSR programme is designed to develop local ICT talents and thorough transfer of knowledge. It mainly focuses on bridging the gap between academic and industry knowledge.
Selected participants get insights into the latest developments in the global ICT industry and get the opportunity to enhance their ICT expertise and skills.
The programme is also a long-term CSR activity dedicated to the top STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) students worldwide.
Two best students from the final undergraduate year in the said department from each university will be chosen based on their CGPA (Cumulative Grade Points Average), spot examination and their presentation on new technology and innovative companies.  
The selected students will be attending five days online programme of cultural and technological training from the Huawei Headquarters of China (Beijing and Shenzhen).
In Bangladesh this year, students from Dhaka University (DU), BUET, CUET, KUET, and RUET will be participating in the programme
Zunaid Ahmed Palak said: "Huawei's Seeds for the Future programme is such a program which is equipping youth with ICT skills for their own development.
"We believe this program will boost the students in their career paths and help them to gain knowledge about new technologies such as big data and IoT.
Zhang Zhengjun says, "For the last five years, students of different universities are getting the opportunity to get training at our Huawei University and research and development centers situated in China."
Declared open by Huawei BD CEO Zhang Zhengjun, the virtual ceremony was participated among others by Dr. S. M. Mostafa Al Mamun, Chairman, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Dhaka University (DU) and Prof. Dr. A.K.M. Ashikur Rahman, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
The participants also included Dr. Muhammad Ahsan Ullah, Head, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET); Prof. Dr. Md. Rafiqul Islam, Head, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) and Prof. Dr. Boshir Ahmed, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET).
 Champion Representatives of 2018 and 2019 of the programme; and other officials of Huawei also attended.
Starting in 2008 globally, Seeds for the Future has been implemented in 126 countries and international organizations worldwide, benefitting over 30,000 students from 500 universities. Among them, more than 5,770 university students have taken a study trip to the Huawei headquarters. Seeds for the Future started in Bangladesh in 2014.
















