Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:15 AM
latest
Home Business

Profit up 87pc at Buffett’s firm, but virus slows businesses

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

OMAHA, Aug 10: Warren Buffett's company reported an 87per cent jump in its second-quarter profit as the paper value of its investment portfolio increased with the stock market, but it took a roughly $10 billion write down on the value of its aircraft parts manufacturing business because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said Saturday that it earned $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per Class A share, during the second quarter. That's up from $14.1 billion, or $8,608 per share, a year ago.
Berkshire said it cut the value of its Precision Castparts unit because of how much the pandemic has hurt air travel and businesses that support that airline industry. Precision Castparts cut about 10,000 jobs, or about 30per cent of its workforce, during the first half of the year as it responded to the reduced demand.
CFRA analyst Cathy Seifert said the Precision Castparts write-down - combined with Berkshire's sale of all its airline stocks earlier this year - suggests that Buffett expects the pandemic to have a lasting negative impact on the airline business.
Buffett has long said Berkshire's operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely. They also exclude the Precision Castparts write down. By that measure, Berkshire's operating earnings declined 10per cent to $5.5 billion, or $3,420.48 per Class A share, as most of its businesses were hurt by restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. That's down from $6.1 billion, or $3,754.83 per share.
The four analysts surveyed by FactSet expected operating earnings per Class A share of $3,182.06.
The pandemic's impact on Berkshire's businesses was significant, but Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan said it may not have been as bad as expected, partly because Geico insurance and BNSF railroad performed well during the quarter.
Like all auto insurers, Geico benefited from lower claims because there were fewer accidents as people drove less with many people working from home. It reported a $2.1 billion underwriting profit in the quarter, up from $393 million a year ago. Also, a $2.5 billion in premium reductions Geico is offering customers because of the lower claims will be spread over the coming year as people renew policies instead of taking effect all in the second quarter when most other insurers sent refunds.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan's legacy of forced labour haunts ties with neighbours
SpiceJet operates first long-haul wide-body charter flight to Canada
Emirates ramps up Pak services, to offer 60 flights per week
Dollar rally regains some momentum; Aussie and Kiwi fall
Huawei launches ICT talent hunting in Bangladesh
Profit up 87pc at Buffett’s firm, but virus slows businesses
Pelosi, Mnuchin open door to narrower C-19 aid thru 2020
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft