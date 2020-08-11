FSIBL holds 21st AGM

The 21st Annual General Meeting of First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) held on Monday by using digital platform. The meeting was presided over by Mohammed Saiful Alam, Chairman, Board of Directors of FSIBL, says a press release. 10pc Stock Dividend (Bonus Share) has been approved for the year 2019 in the AGM for the Shareholders.

Among others, Mohammed Abdul Maleque, Vice Chairman, Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of Shariah Council, Members of the Board of Directors, Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director, Oli Kamal FCS, SVP and Company Secretary and significant number of Shareholders of the bank were also participated in the aforesaid meeting.

