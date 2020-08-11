Video
Oracle helps marketers navigate ongoing rapid changes

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Change is obviously nothing new in marketing, but the speed and scale of the changes over the last few months have been more significant than anything compared to the past.
The reason is that it feels like someone has hit fast forward and Oracle has gone through years' worth of change in a matter of weeks. Things Oracle knew before have quickly gone from "nice-to-haves" to "must-haves."
The weakest links in every system have been exposed. And there is no more guessing what the cost of the status quo is.
To help one navigate all this change and seize this opportunity to rethink the role of marketing in one's organization, Oracle has introduced a series of updates to Oracle CX Marketing within the Oracle Cloud Customer Experience suite to help one learn more about one's customers and make every interaction matter.  
 The updates are New Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Capabilities, New Zoom, Webex and Microsoft Team Integrations, New Content Management Capabilities, New Personalization Capabilities, New Loyalty and Engagement Capabilities and New Customer Intelligence Platform Enhancements.
A new account engagement dashboard for Oracle Eloqua provides visibility into the activity on one's most engaged accounts, while account enrichment with firmographic data from Oracle DataFox enables one to build highly targeted segments within Eloqua.
In addition, by integrating Oracle CX Unity segments into Eloqua campaigns and campaign performance back into CX Unity profiles, Oracle is further improving segmentation and targeting.
Oracle is using video conferencing and collaboration tools more. These new integrations with Eloqua will help one reach one's customers on these platforms with minimal effort.
 To help improve the efficiency of content marketing programs, Oracle has introduced pre-configured and reusable content blocks. With content blocks one can create reusable, pre-styled, and pre-configured blocks of content to use in landing pages and emails that will accelerate control and creation within Eloqua. Eloqua's close integration with CX Content also makes sharing content across teams a breeze while remote.
 Context has risen to the top of the agenda and new intelligence capabilities for Responsys will help one simplify marketing production while optimizing for customers. For example, Oracle's new fatigue analysis will help one identify when one may be sending too many messages to an individual.
A new intelligent switch can optimize the channel, time, and message to send to a customer. And an intelligent audience selector can help one find more customers who will respond well to one's marketing automations.
 To drive more personalized interactions with members of loyalty programs, Oracle has introduced a new polling capability within Oracle CrowdTwist.
Polls are great for engagement and for collecting first party data to enable more personalized interactions. They are also another good way to gain additional insights beneficial to both the member and you.
The latest enhancements to CX Unity will help one address the need for authentic, context-aware, and empathetic communications by making it easy to create customer (B2C) and account (B2B) profiles.
In addition, Oracle has introduced a new B2B data model for targeting of accounts versus individual customers, and added retail and automotive industry schemas that enable marketers in those industries to build and maintain customer profiles that are specific to the nuances of their industry.


