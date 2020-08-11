Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020, 7:14 AM
latest
Home Business

S'pore company director charged over Wirecard scandal

Published : Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

SINGAPORE, Aug 10: A company director has been charged in Singapore with falsifying letters linked to scandal-hit German payments giant Wirecard, according to court documents, as the fallout from the firm's collapse spreads further around the world.
The fintech company filed for insolvency in June after admitting that 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) missing from its accounts did not exist, revelations that stunned Germany and drew comparisons with the Enron accounting scandal.
R. Shanmugaratnam, director of a business administration firm in Singapore at the centre of investigations into the case, has been charged with falsifying letters showing it held money in escrow for Wirecard.
The 54-year-old of Citadelle Corporate Services claimed in the letters in 2016 and 2017 the firm held amounts ranging from 30 million euros to around 177 million euros in accounts on behalf of Wirecard, according to court documents seen by AFP Friday.
But the accounts did not hold such amounts and the letters were produced with the "intent to defraud", according to the charges, filed last month.
Shanmugaratnam could not immediately be reached for comment.
Authorities in the city state last month launched an investigation into Citadelle and another company over suspicions they falsified accounts, and Shanmugaratnam is the first person to face charges.
Wirecard's woes began in January 2019 with a series of Financial Times articles alleging accounting irregularities in its Asian division, headed by chief operating officer Jan Marsalek.
German and Philippine authorities want to question Marsalek as part of separate investigations into Wirecard, but his whereabouts are unclear.
Last month, the Philippines justice minister said immigration officers falsified records to show he briefly visited the country after being sacked.
Entries in the Bureau of Immigration database show Marsalek arrived in the Philippines on June 23 -- the day after he was fired -- and left for China on June 24.
But CCTV footage, airline manifests and other records prove Marsalek was not in the country on those dates, minister Menardo Guevarra said in a statement.
The firm's troubles exploded in June when long-time auditors Ernst & Young said they were unable to find the 1.9 billion euros, and that they had been fed false statements.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan's legacy of forced labour haunts ties with neighbours
SpiceJet operates first long-haul wide-body charter flight to Canada
Emirates ramps up Pak services, to offer 60 flights per week
Dollar rally regains some momentum; Aussie and Kiwi fall
Huawei launches ICT talent hunting in Bangladesh
Profit up 87pc at Buffett’s firm, but virus slows businesses
Pelosi, Mnuchin open door to narrower C-19 aid thru 2020
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Saudi Aramco profits dive 73% as virus batters oil demand
Iran closes down newspaper after expert doubts official coronavirus tolls
Lebanon government set to resign amid outrage over Beirut blast
Mass looting breaks out in Chicago
McDonald's sues former CEO Easterbrook
Bangladesh aid reaches blast-hit Beirut
Pakistan teen feted for killing US blasphemy suspect
BCB announces U-19 preliminary squad
Bangladesh Betar to broadcast class lectures for primary students
Sports, training activities to start in a small scale
Most Read News
DIG Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy goes on retirement
Sifat gets bail; cases handed over to RAB
39 more deaths, 2,907 cases reported in 24hrs
Kotwali police OC among 5 cops sued for extortion
Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-19 positive
Plainclothes men take Sifat from jail gate
Corona crisis can be a best opportunity to start own business
Leaked chats deepens Sinha killing mystery
President, PM shocked at death of Alauddin Ali
Gunmen kill 8 in Niger, including six French aid workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft